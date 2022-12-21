The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ryan Brown and Hamish Starr selected for NSW Country

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:54am, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington quick Ryan Brown has been named in the 14-strong NSW Country squad set to contest the Australian Country Cricket Championships. Picture by Ash Smith

Lavington paceman Ryan Brown could be drawing closer to an Australian Country cap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.