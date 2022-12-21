Lavington paceman Ryan Brown could be drawing closer to an Australian Country cap.
That opinion, which is soaked in high praise, comes from Riverina coach Trent Ball, who lauded the quick for his efforts in the squad during the NSW Country Championships in Orange.
Brown has been named in the NSW Country squad for the upcoming Australian Country Cricket Championships held in January, and Ball believes Brown is poised to make a big splash.
"He should be looking to have a good carnival and push towards an Australian Country selection," Ball said.
"He's good enough - for me he's the best NSW Country bowler.
"I think he's shown he's the best, it's pretty proven over the last couple of years and he's done well to get in the side again."
Brown has made numerous appearances for NSW Country in previous years, but his latest selection comes off a sterling performance in Riverina colours.
"Playing the Central Coast was a big game, they've been the strongest team alongside Newcastle for three or four years," Ball said.
"He took 3-38 against them, which I think went a long way towards him getting selected again - he was awesome that day.
"He was steady the other games, but that performance a strong Central Coast side is what has got him back in the team."
Another Riverina representative in Wodonga talent Hamish Starr has also been called up to NSW Country.
The 22-year-old clubbed a 50 striking at 200 in Riverina's opener against ACT, also claiming 3-36.
Ball believes Starr, who hail from Wagga and has played in Sydney and Canberra, has the potential to nail down his spot on debut.
"He's a good fella from Wagga and he deserved his spot; he's played some good cricket over the last few years," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He's done a great job to make the team and he'll go well, he's one of those guys who plays better the higher he goes.
"Being at that standard where you have to be consistent day in day out, and around other good cricketers, like any rep cricket it always makes your game better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.