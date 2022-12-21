A Wangaratta pub is reconsidering its animal friendly position, after a spot of seasonal cleaning brought an uninvited guest to dinner.
Well-known neighbourhood possum Jilly Bean made her way into the Wangaratta Vine Hotel in time for the evening dinner rush.
The hotel said it had cleaned the chimneys to make way for Santa Claus, but had instead made way for the "fluffhead."
The Vine Hotel had fun with Jilly Bean's surprise visit, taking to social media to make an extended Christmas and Mary Poppins themed post, including a photograph, song parody and littered with puns.
"Jilly Bean has lived with us outside up our lovely beer garden trees the past decade. She lives off all the scraps some [customers] don't eat such as broccoli, carrot, cucumber, tomatoes and some berry cocktail garnishes," The Vine Hotel wrote on social media.
"It seems as if she wanted to dine-in this time without a booking."
The Vine Hotel snapped a picture of Jilly Bean clambered up an ornate floor lamp, the closest shape in The Vine Hotel to approximate her natural environment.
Hatted with a shiraz-coloured lampshade, Jilly Bean appears comfortable with her strong opposable-thumbed claws digging into the tall wooden stem.
"She normally saves her hissy pissy fits for when we are trying to sleep," The Vine Hotel's post read.
"She wanted to skip the summer Christmas waitlist and show Santa how it's done, dropping in while we are still awake."
