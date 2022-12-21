More than 7000 crammed into QEII Square on Wednesday night to savour the first Carols by Candlelight in three years.
The event was hosted by Sharyn Bilston and Danny Phegan, with highlights including performances from the Ten Tenors' JD Smith, traditional carols from Albury performers, dance schools and, of course, Santa Claus himself.
Nerina Hartley, who travelled from Wollongong with husband Sebastian and children Kylie and Brent, said she came to Albury for two reasons.
"The main thing was to spend time with a few old friends who live here now," she said.
"But they told me these carols nights were always fantastic and it seems like forever that this hasn't happened with COVID. It's also nice to spend some time away from Wollongong."
Albury mayor Kylie King said the masses of people huddled at the square proved the Christmas spirit was "alive and well".
"This is what Christmas means to me, getting together with family and friends and you don't appreciate what you have until you don't have it," Cr King said.
"Everyone is so excited to have that Christmas spirit alive and well here in Albury.
"I'm proud of everyone tonight for this massive turnout, not just the talented singers and the lineup, but for everyone to turn up.
"There has been a lot of effort behind the scenes too."
Former Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton, an Albury resident, was found mingling in the crowd with his children. He said he had thoroughly enjoyed the Wodonga event last week but this "was something else".
"It's fantastic to see both events come back to life because you're seeing a lot of people trying to plan things wondering what will happen and both events prove that wonderful things can happen," Cr Poulton said.
Albury Council team leader of events Katie Trebley said Wednesday night was different to previous carols evenings.
"This is the biggest event we've had since COVID," she said.
"The main difference between this and previous carols nights is that we've changed the stage so it's not so much traditional carols it's also modern carols on a modern stage."
