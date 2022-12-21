The Border Mail
Pair leave bikes outside supermarket in Wangaratta - in seconds they're gone

By Ted Howes
December 22 2022 - 3:45am
Lennox da Silva was lucky to get his bike back after it was stolen on Monday night. The 10-year-old's mum, Lauren Meggs da Silva, said the saga showed how powerful community networks are when people suffer misfortunes.

WHEN thieves stole mates Lennox da Silva and Zac Tamme's bikes on Monday afternoon the boys were devastated.

