WHEN thieves stole mates Lennox da Silva and Zac Tamme's bikes on Monday afternoon the boys were devastated.
The pair, both 10, had left their mountain bikes outside the Aldi in Chisholm Street, Wangaratta, but when they returned seconds later the bicycles had vanished.
It seemed their Christmas had been ruined but what unfolded next was both heartbreaking and heartwarming.
Lennox's mum, Lauren Meggs da Silva, said both boys were shaking in fear but also in anger, unable to understand how someone could do such a thing.
"Lennox rang me immediately after the bikes disappeared and Zac's mum was also alerted," she said. "When Zac's mum saw a white ute at the nearby roundabout with what was clearly Zac's bike in the tray, she followed the car which was driven by two males.
"They sped up on Murdoch Road and Zac's bike tumbled out at high speed - it was wrecked.
"Zac's mum was able to get a picture of the ute driving away." Ms da Silva said she and Zac's mum, Cheridan McGeehan, called police and posted a picture of the ute and its number plate on social media.
Hours later, she received a message from the owner of the ute who said he had nothing to do with the theft and wasn't in the vehicle at the time, but he would endeavour to arrange for the return of Lennox's bike.
"I sent him a message back and said I don't care about charges, I just want Lennox's bike back," she said. "I'm a single mum, that bike was expensive and Lennox was devastated about this."
The ute owner met with Ms da Silva the next day with Lennox's bike.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I believe he honestly was not involved at all with the theft and felt bad that his 'mates' had done this terrible thing," Ms da Silva said.
Ms da Silva said she was overwhelmed by the kindness she received after alerting the community to the theft. "There's been a lot of very kind people offering help and support," she said.
"The message is, don't leave your bikes anywhere - there are thieves out there who act very quickly.
"The boys' bikes weren't chained up when they were in the shop but they kept a close eye on them.
"The only time they took their eyes off their bikes was when they were paying for the drink inside the Aldi."
Lennox's bike was reassembled and repaired at Westend Cycles for no charge, but Zac's bike is irreparably damaged.
"I suppose it would be a lovely ending to the saga if Zac somehow gets a new bike in time for Christmas," Ms da Silva said.
Wangaratta police said an investigation was ongoing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.