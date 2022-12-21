The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Christine Oguche and Mia Lavis picked in Victorian State Sides

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 21 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Oguche and Mia Lavis have made the respective under-19 and under-17 Victorian State Netball sides.

Bright would be criminally understating the potential of Christine Oguche and Mia Lavis' futures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.