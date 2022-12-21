Bright would be criminally understating the potential of Christine Oguche and Mia Lavis' futures.
The two Border netball starlets have made the final cut for Victoria's respective under-19 and under-17 sides, and will turn out for their state in Darwin at the National Netball Championships during April 2023.
Oguche, 17, has a remarkable rise to her name.
Joining Lavington this year having never previously played club netball before, the 196-cm goal shooter smashed through the B-grade ranks and even broke into the Panthers' A-grade unit.
A call up to City West Falcons in the Victorian Netball League followed, and she can't quite believe how fast her story has progressed in light of the latest achievement.
"Truthfully, I was a bit scared because it's a whole other level, but I'm interested for the future and how I go in it," she said.
"There were maybe like five to six trials (to get through), it was a whole lot and everyone there is really, really good.
"I think my height definitely plays a big part in it, if I was shorter I don't think I would have made it.
"I just want to have fun; hopefully I can make friends and memories when playing."
Though Oguche doesn't give herself the full credit, others around her certainly do.
Lavington A-grade coach Linda Charlton couldn't speak higher of the promising goaler, noting there is no such thing as a ceiling when it comes to her development.
"We just think the sky's the limit for her, she's just such a talent," she said.
"She's not just tall, she can pull in any ball and picks up things very quickly as she's very smart.
"Millie Fawcett (Lavington's B-grade coach) worked a lot with Christine on her footwork and she picked it up instantaneously.
"She's also very calm under pressure; it doesn't matter what the scenario, she can put the shots up and get them in.
"She's a rare mix of the right talent, mindset, the physical and mental capabilities."
As for Lavis, the gravity of selection was slightly more jarring.
The 16-year-old was delightfully shocked when her name was among 11 others picked in the squad following a lengthy trial period.
"I was sitting on the couch waiting for the email, and once I saw the 'congratulations' I jumped up screaming," she said.
"I was sort of in disbelief, I was just so excited.
"It's probably gone over the span of two months, the trial process, with a few trips down to Melbourne.
"But it's obviously been worth it, and it's a really good experience with the intensity the girls play at."
Lavis has excelled this season after missing out on state selection last year.
She donned the dress for Wodonga Raiders at under-17 level in 2022, and admits there was quite a gap to bridge when mixing it with the best of her age in Victoria.
"It's a really big jump, just the training standard is so high and all of the girls play VNL, they play to standard week in week out," she said.
"To get that experience and know what you have to do to play against the best and be the best was pretty eye opening.
"I'm an originally a shooter, but I got swung into midcourt at times (during trials).
"Obviously it helps my versatility to be able play two positions, and I actually really enjoyed it as it's a bit different to playing goal attack."
Someone who has kept a close eye on Lavis' progress is Leonie Mooney.
The Albury Netball Association rep coordinator had no qualms as to whether or not the young Raider could cut it at the top level, indicating both her and Oguche's selections are a testament to the local talent pool.
"We're very excited as an association to see Mia make the squad," Mooney said."
"She definitely does a lot of hard work through the midcourt, she's strong and determined, and that's probably her main strengths.
"To see both Christine and Mia getting through, it's just great for the region."
