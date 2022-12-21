A FLOOD recovery concert featuring pop singer Daryl Braithwaite and rock band Eskimo Joe will not be financially supported by Federation Council.
Corowa RSL had sought council cash for the January show but that was rejected at this week's meeting.
The request came as the council dealt with a ballooning bill for roads damage.
Councillor Gail Law said she was "not comfortable" with the council making a financial contribution.
"There is no business that has been more impacted by these floods than Federation Council," Cr Law said.
"For us to use our funds for this is setting a precedent."
Councillors were told this week that the financial impact of floods in across the shire was closing in on $900,000, and would blow out to more than $1 million.
To address the blowout, council voted to extend the operational budget by a further $2.7 million.
Instead of kicking in finance, other councillors suggested the shire could aid the concert through in-kind assistance.
Councillor Aaron Nicholls suggested help via waste management, traffic management or the use of council parks.
"We should step up and support this concert," Cr Nicholls said.
"We've been requested to sign off on a financial contribution fairly quickly but I think there is more discussion that needs to be had."
Councillor Shaun Whitechurch recommended offering multiple council owned parks to host the fundraiser which will see ticket revenue go toward flood relief.
"Have we really put enough thought into this and the event?," Cr Whitechurch replied.
"Have we considered running it somewhere ... that is going to broaden the whole flood relief for the whole shire, not just the nucleus of Corowa?"
The council resolved to meet with the RSL as a matter of urgency to propose in-kind and other non-financial support.
Organisers had provided a deadline of December 23 for offers of support to be registered, with the event - Uniting Our Communities - set to take place one month later.
Corowa RSL chief executive Peter Norris said he was understanding of council's concerns but a new location was not what the fundraiser needed.
"It is so much easier to put it on in our venue," Mr Norris said.
"The reason we have chosen our venue is, logistically, to get it done now.
"We can get bogged down for months in road closures and trying to put on this outside event."
Mr Norris said he was unable to tune into the Tuesday council meeting due to technology issues.
For months Federation Council has met at its Urana chamber after floods forced the closure of offices and council-owned facilities at the Corowa Civic Centre Precinct.
The meetings have been plagued by technology interruptions, with livestreaming unreliable. At the time of writing, some 30 hours after the final council meeting for the year had concluded, the recording was still not available.
As the "most impacted" of councils built assets, with water infiltration causing significant damage, Corowa Civic Centre will reportedly be back in operation by February.
