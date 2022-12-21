The Border Mail
Wangaratta Turf Club gains four transferred meetings

By Brent Godde
Updated December 21 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 2:15pm
Wangaratta Turf Club has been granted four additional meetings over the holiday period.

Wangaratta Turf Club has been allocated an extra four transferred meetings with three during the peak of the holiday season.

