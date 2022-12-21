Wangaratta Turf Club has been allocated an extra four transferred meetings with three during the peak of the holiday season.
The club will host a meeting on Thursday followed by additional meetings on January 19 and February 17.
All three dates were originally scheduled to be held at Seymour Racing Club.
However, after the recent extensive flooding of the Goulburn Valley, the track surface at Seymour has been affected.
A grass disease has ruled out the club from staging its next four meetings.
The disease was caused by the floodwater and is unrelated to the previous track renovations carried out at Seymour.
Three of those have been rescheduled for Wangaratta with a fourth to be held at Benalla Racing Club on January 5.
Echuca Racing Club's meeting on December 30 has also been transferred to Wangaratta with the track undergoing a renovation.
Despite not staging its next meeting until February 6, Racing Wodonga missed gaining any extra race meetings.
WTC general manager, Sean Barrett, said local industry participants would benefit most from the decision.
"It is good news for the club to be able to host four additional meetings," he said.
"Everybody is thrilled with the news, whether you are a racegoer or local trainer.
"The meetings have been transferred from our region and you like to see them stay in the region so our local participants still get the opportunity to race as close to home as possible.
"I was surprised to be allocated so many extra meetings because traditionally it's a quiet time for the club after our Christmas meeting until our cup meeting but we are thrilled to have the extra dates."
