Wodonga Catholic College students celebrate as Victorian university offers roll in

By Alice Gifford
Updated December 21 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 7:00pm
Wodonga Catholic School graduates Faith McNamara, Logan Cartwright, Skye Bakic, Ella Gibson and Chelsea Meiklejohn can make plans for next year after recieving Victorian university offers on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Wodonga students beamed with relief and excitement on Wednesday, as offers for their first-preference universities came through.

Local News

