Wodonga students beamed with relief and excitement on Wednesday, as offers for their first-preference universities came through.
More than 40,000 year 12 students will be planning their studies for next year after Victorian university and TAFE offers trickled in.
Wodonga Catholic College graduate Ella Gibson, who received the third highest ATAR of her graduating class, said she exceeded the University of Melbourne guarantee by 16 percentage points.
"I'm finally getting the confirmation of what I'm going to be doing next year. I'm excited to go to Melbourne," Ella said. "My teachers worked really closely with me to make sure that I was improving throughout the year and I had all the resources I needed."
Ella will study a Bachelor of Arts specialising in English, sociology and French at the University of Melbourne, supported by a scholarship worth $108,000.
"There are definitely fewer opportunities in regional areas. For example, when I was looking to study French there was essentially no universities that I could find in our local area," Ella said.
Ella's classmates Chelsea Meiklejohn and Skye Bakic were accepted into Deakin University to study nursing and communications respectively. Later on Wednesday, Faith McNamara and Logan Cartwright would be accepted into psychology and film studies at La Trobe and Deakin universities.
"There has been quite a lot of drawn-out uncertainty this year, lots of waiting for answers and results," Faith said.
All five Catholic College students will move away from Albury to study. Though a common right of passage for many Border school leavers, the graduates said the pandemic years had influenced their desires to leave.
"The cohort are all pretty close together because there were lots of years where you had to had to keep connected somehow, so that you got through the years without being isolated," Skye said.
"It just comes down to opportunity and location," Logan said. "If you stay here you don't get the opportunity to make connections and work in a different environment."
Catholic College Wodonga had a graduating class of 153 students. Of the 113 students who applied for an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank, the primary mechanism used nationally for university entry, all but three were made early university offers.
Career education development leader Sandie McKoy said early offers can relieve exam anxiety for many students sitting the Victorian Certificate of Education.
"So much stress is relieved but they also continue to work really hard," Ms McKoy said. "About 40 students had early entry by June this year."
