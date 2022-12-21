Fallen Border football star Jarrah Micheal Maksymow is back behind bars over an incident where he allegedly committed a serious assault on a policeman.
Maksymow tried to secure release from jail on Wednesday after making an application for bail.
But this failed when a magistrate highlighted the former Hopper's previous disregard for court orders.
On being told he would remain in custody, Maksymow dropped his head to his hands and stayed there until the video link between Albury Local Court and the Albury police station cells was cut.
The court was told, during the bail application, that it had been only a month since Maksymow, 30, of Benyon Street, East Albury, had been placed on an intensive corrections order.
His latest charges relate to incidents alleged to have taken place in North Albury on Tuesday just before 2pm.
Maksymow, with his hair short on top, long at the back and wearing a unkempt beard at least several days' old, made no comment during the hearing.
But he did look concerned at his predicament, with magistrate Sally McLaughlin told how he was suffering with his mental health.
Maksymow pleaded not guilty to use, possess or threaten to use an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, as well as assault police.
He pleaded guilty to possess a prohibited drug over 11 strips of the painkiller prescription opioid buprenorphine, driving while disqualified and unlawfully possess something that resembles a number plate.
It was conceded by police that the prosecution case for the offensive weapon charge, related to a motorcycle helmet, was not strong.
Nevertheless, prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike said that on the disqualified driving charge alone Maksymow was facing a full-time jail sentence.
Sergeant Pike said Maksymow should not be granted bail as there was a risk of him committing further offences.
He said another reason why Maksymow should remain in custody was in order to protect the welfare of the community.
"His record is littered with similar-type offences of breaching court orders."
Sergeant Pike also highlighted what he was said was "the very serious assault of a police officer".
Maksymow's defence put to Ms McLaughlin that Maksymow wanted to be released to be treated at Albury hospital's mental health facility, Nolan House.
All charges were adjourned to February 8.
