I am sure over the years of local government that there have been many councillors, mayors and presidents who have had membership of the various parties and carried out their duties extremely well.
I am sure Cr Mildren will be a more than suitable replacement for Cr Poulton. I wish him well and trust that this 4-3 voting pattern will soon be dead and buried. I write as someone who has supported independents for many years.
For one or possibly two days per year that races attract a good crowd, seems like a lot of money to spend when a bigger entertainment centre would be more suitable providing for viewing space for race goers and a place for the broader use by the community in a reception centre.
I don't recall Phar Lap, Black Caviar or Winx thrilling the crowds down the straight so let's be proactive and do something positive for our city.
Whether you have a blue, red, green or rainbow political affiliation is not important to ratepayers. What we want is an open council that includes ratepayers in discussions and decisions.
We would like council meetings to be open to ratepayers and not behind closed doors.
I hope the chief executive and mayor listen. There is something wrong when we have 40 minutes of open meeting and two hours of closed meeting.
Councillors do not have a monopoly on good ideas for our community. They can be a catalyst for discussion.
All the best for the new mayor and new councillor. We will be listening and hoping for changes.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, the true reason that we have this period called Christmas, I truly am both disappointed and appalled at the absence of anything representative of our Saviour in shopping centres, and other precincts.
No nativity scenes, no Christmas carols, so very disappointing as their excuses generally are that they do not "want to offend other religious beliefs".
Well, I for one, am offended by this anti-Christ(ian) attitude. I unreservedly respect the beliefs held by others.
