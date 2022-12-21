The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wagga man was caught driving in Albury after finishing the last of his five beers

By Albury Court
December 22 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid-range drink-driver 'has form in WA', must await report before sentence

A Wagga man with several drink-driving convictions in Western Australia has admitted to a mid-range offence in Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.