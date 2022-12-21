Mid-range drink-driver 'has form in WA', must await report before sentence

A Wagga man with several drink-driving convictions in Western Australia has admitted to a mid-range offence in Albury.
Former Albury resident Graeme Randell Meredith had downed several glasses of beer not long before he was pulled over in Macauley Street.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said that in light of the fact "there are seven (like offences) in Western Australia," she would be ordering "a full report in this matter".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meredith, 44, pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Mark Cronin, to a single charge of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Police told the court how Meredith was seen driving his vehicle south on Macauley Street on September 17 at 10.45pm.
He was directed to pull over for a random breath test.
Meredith produced a NSW driver's licence, then gave a positive reading to the test. He was arrested and taken to the Albury police station to have a full breath analysis carried out.
Police said this produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.105, or twice the legal blood alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver.
"The accused stated he had five 425 millilitre glasses of full-strength beer prior to driving."
Meredith drank the beers, between 9pm and 10.35pm, on an empty stomach as he had not eaten a meal.
Police said Meredith appeared to be "slightly affected" by alcohol.
The court heard how his traffic record revealed he had also been convicted of another mid-range offence within the past five years.
Meredith, who appeared before Ms McLaughlin on the charge, must return to court after the preparation of the sentence assessment report.
He will be sentenced on February 27.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.