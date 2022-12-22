The Border Mail

Trainer Gary Colvin hopes Kappy's Angel can measure up as a Country Championship's contender

By Mark Brassel
December 22 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin with stable star Another One. Picture by Daily Advertiser

Local trainer Gary Colvin believes he has a Country Championships contender stepping out at Friday's big Ted Ryder Cup meeting at Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.