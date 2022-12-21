The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Man seriously injured in North Albury crash between motorbike and van

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated December 21 2022 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man received serious leg injuries in Wednesday afternoon's collision. Picture by Ash Smith

A man has been seriously injured in a collision between a van and a motorcycle in North Albury on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.