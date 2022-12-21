A man has been seriously injured in a collision between a van and a motorcycle in North Albury on Wednesday afternoon.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said emergency services were called to Waugh Road just before 4pm.
Multiple ambulances attended the scene, with two people taken to Albury hospital.
"We have one male patient with severe compound leg injuries," the spokesperson said.
Murray River Police District officers detoured southbound traffic away from the crash scene.
Police are investigating the incident.
