UPDATE: Police investigations continue into a North Albury crash that left a motorcyclist in a critical condition.
NSW Police said officers were told a motorcycle and car travelling in opposite directions had collided on Waugh Road about 3.55pm on Wednesday.
"The rider of the motorcycle - a 63-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries," police said in a statement on Thursday.
"The driver of the car - a 58-year-old man - was also taken to hospital for mandatory blood and alcohol testing."
The incident affected traffic on Waugh Road for some time as officers established a crime scene that was examined by specialist forensic police.
IN OTHER NEWS:
EARLIER: A man has been seriously injured in a collision between a van and a motorcycle in North Albury on Wednesday afternoon.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said emergency services were called to Waugh Road just before 4pm.
Multiple ambulances attended the scene, with two people taken to Albury hospital.
"We have one male patient with severe compound leg injuries," the spokesperson said.
Murray River Police District officers detoured southbound traffic away from the crash scene.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.