Specialist forensic police probe North Albury motorbike collision

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated December 22 2022 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
Police directed traffic around the crash site on Waugh Road. Picture by Ash Smith

UPDATE: Police investigations continue into a North Albury crash that left a motorcyclist in a critical condition.

