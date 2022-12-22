Wodonga Dog Rescue usually has too many canines to cope with, but in the past month the shelter has been overrun with dozens of unwanted kittens.
The organisation's president Peta McRae said there were several reasons for the inundation, but a lack of understanding of a basic fact of life was the main factor.
"People can get them for free online but people don't desex them before they give them away, then the cat becomes pregnant and have a litter, then people come and dump them on us," she said.
"Of course we don't like turning them away. The only reason we turn them away is if we have no room and at the moment we just don't have any room."
Kate Goodman, who has been an animal rescue volunteer for six years, said the numbers the shelter had received showed people were "not getting the message".
"Normally through the year you don't get that many, then spring hits and it's kitten season," she said.
"In the past month, we've had dozens - at the moment we have 35 kittens in here looking for homes.
"We had so many arriving it shows that, clearly, the desexing message still isn't getting through.
"People don't understand that if you have a cat you must have it desexed, if they did that we wouldn't have this huge influx."
Ms Goodman said it took more than three months before young kittens could be put out for adoption.
"They can't be desexed until they weigh over a kilogram, when they're about 13, 14 weeks old," she said.
"It's all about how many we can take in. If there are too many, pounds and rescuers can't take them all so they get euthanised and that's unfair - they don't ask to be born.
"If people can get their animals desexed, we wouldn't have this problem."
Ms Goodman said although the rescue centre was overrun with kittens, she didn't recommend people snap them up as Christmas gifts.
"People who are given cats as gifts might not be expecting it and we're talking about a 15-year commitment," she said.
"Also very young kids don't understand how to look after them, they can cause them great stress and even trauma, so no one is happy.
"You must really think twice before you go to a pet shop or go to pick up kittens online."
