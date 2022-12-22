A program aiming to address a drop-off in sport participation in young people is ready to ramp up in the North East.
Non-profit organisation Reclink Australia has teamed up with the Victorian government to start the Future Active project across the state, which has been designed to keep people aged 16 to 25 active and involved in the community.
Gemma Thorneycroft will head the Wodonga program and said another main focus was to target underutilised facilities across the city.
"Studies have shown, especially in the youth age, that people start to drop off with sport," she said.
"You start becoming more independent and having different commitments and sport gets put on the backburner.
"Especially with COVID the last two years, it's made it even harder to get out and get active.
"Sport is pretty important in all areas of health and wellbeing, including our mental health, so I think Reclink has come at a perfect time to bring everyone together and get us back involved within the community in sport and recreation.
"Even if it's just going for a walk or going for lunch and playing lawn games, it doesn't have to be too strenuous, as long as we're doing a little bit every single day."
Miss Thorneycroft has run pop-up ten-pin bowling sessions in Wodonga, while Tai Chi, yoga and Zumba have been offered online by Reclink Connect.
She planned to add a wider range of activities, such as swimming, bike riding and walking to the mix in 2023.
Victorian Health Promotion Foundation's future healthy group executive manager Sarah Loh said regional and rural Victoria and outer suburbs of Melbourne were the priority areas for the project.
"We know how good getting active feels, but not everyone feels welcome or comfortable to take that step," she said.
"Young people have told us they want more places and spaces in their local areas to move freely and connect with others.
"We know that the past two years have been tough, and together with Reclink Australia, we see an opportunity to reimagine what getting active looks like in neighbourhoods around the state."
Miss Thorneycroft was hopeful once the program became established in Wodonga, it would expand to other parts of the region and feature in schools.
"Next year, once we have more programs running, we'll be a bit more known in the community and can hopefully grow it," she said.
"We want to target different age groups in the community and get funding from different organisations."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
