Albury Wodonga Bandits will call Lochlan Cummings their own for another season.
The Perth-born whiz oozed class in his freshman year for the side in 2022, penning another deal with the Border outfit for 2023.
Cummings, 27, looked above his paygrade at NBL1 East level, but the welcoming arms of the Bandits have kept him on the roster following a campaign laced with promise.
"I enjoyed my time here, I think the grass isn't always greener," he said.
"I enjoyed not only the basketball aspect of being here but also the people, the community, things like that.
"I thought it would be good for me (to stay), with my partner and where I am in life, I'm just looking for a bit of continuity so I wanted to come back."
Continuity is precisely what Cummings provided on court this year.
Averaging 20.29 points per game during the 2022 season, he often shouldered the brunt of scoring responsibilities for Haydn Kirkwood's side.
The skilled guard embodies the notion eternal vigilance is price of excellence, and is intent on tightening all strings on his bow to take the Bandits further than their 10th placed finish from this season.
"I feel like for me personally it was a solid year, it could have been better in aspects, I'm always looking to improve and get better," he said.
"There's definitely the aspect of winning that I think we could have done a bit better as a group.
"But that main thing is getting on that winning track and having a successful season with the group as a whole."
Cummings arrived at the Bandits with a decorated resume to his name.
He debuted in the NBL at 23 with Perth Wildcats, eventually making his way into the NZNBL with Southern Huskies.
A stint in the NBL1 West with Joondalup Wolves followed, later landing across the country at Lauren Jackson Stadium.
Now he's had a taste, Cummings has a desire to break the threshold and push for finals next season.
"I came here with no expectations and it was a solid season," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It wasn't exactly how we wanted it to go, but definitely a lot of learning that we could take away from and now coming back, being able to implement into this year.
"I think it's important to have those types of goals whenever you're putting a team together and looking to start a season, you're always out to achieve for the top and for us that's the same this year.
"I think that'll put us in a good spot for where we want to be."
