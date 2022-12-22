The Border's hockey association is facing a significant repair bill days out from Christmas after its East Albury office was broken into in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Hockey Albury-Wodonga's headquarters on Cadell Street, in the Alexandra Park sporting precinct, were targeted for the third time in the space of six years, with a laptop and keys stolen.
The thieves gained entry after they smashed through a chain, which is only lowered to allow access to emergency vehicles, and rammed the front gate to the hockey centre, which bent in and allowed enough room to crawl under.
From there, the burglars appeared to have cut into the metal exterior of the office building and removed a section of the panel to get inside, before breaking open a safe which housed keys to every lock in the venue.
Hockey Albury Wodonga operations manager Cayte Campbell said it was "such a pointless thing to do" given there was no cash kept on the premises.
"We're a not for profit, so what do they really think we've got here? We're not running poker machines and we don't deal in cash these days," she said.
"It's just devastating that they would bother with a small sporting organisation basically only trying to make ends meet for its members.
"Now comes fixing the mess and replacing all the keys. We will use internal labour to fix the office damage, but the keys will be the big cost and the computer.
"It basically all comes out of our members' pockets because that's our income source.
"It's disappointing. It's just senseless damage."
Murray River Police District officers were called to the scene at 2.30am after reports of an alleged break and enter and commenced an investigation.
"A crime scene was established and forensically examined by specialist police," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Mrs Campbell said more damage was done this time around than the previous two break-ins.
"What an early Christmas present this is," she added.
Mrs Campbell contacted a locksmith to install new locks, while Albury Council staff set up temporary fencing in front of the damaged gate and secured the various parts of the site it manages.
She has urged other groups to remain vigilant.
"People need to think about their security and how they manage it on site, so that if somebody comes in and steals things, they've got the ability to block them out, particularly for data and keys," Mrs Campbell said.
Meanwhile, Albury bicycle store The Full Cycle has closed and vacated its Macauley Street premises after three break-ins in as many weeks.
A specialised belt drive e-bike was recently stolen after the glass door at the front of the shop was smashed and locks cut by an angle grinder.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incidents is urged to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
