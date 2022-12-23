Border blood donors are being urged to book a donation, as hospitals scale-up treatments to see "as many patients as possible" home for Christmas.
Lifeblood Albury Donor Centre called for people with O and A blood groups to pitch in, with the clinic adding Christmas treats to its post-donation buffet to fit the festive season.
"A lot of regular donors do step up and donate. They know it is an important time," Mr De Marchi said.
"We don't wind down. If anything, we step up."
To maximise donations and demonstrate the urgent need, multiple donor centres will open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day around the country this year.
As New Years and Christmas fall on Sundays this year, a day the Albury Donor Centre is generally closed, it will not lose two days of lifesaving collections.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Blood type O negative is the universal blood type. As the only blood type with no antigens, type O negative blood can be used in all emergency situations.
More than 80 per cent of the population has an O or A blood group making these blood types most in demand at hospitals, Lifeblood NSW and ACT spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire said.
"It's really important in emergency situations when we don't know the patient's blood group," Ms Falkenmire said.
"That's such an important blood type for us in the leadup to Christmas, as you could imagine, when there is always a very high demand for blood.
"It's not just busier on our roads, it is also that there are a lot of patients who hospitals would like to see home for Christmas, as many of them as possible, so we do see an increase in treatments in the leadup," she said.
Ms Falkenmire said the short shelf life of blood products meant the national service was in a near-constant state of need, compounded by the average 30,000 donors who cancel or reschedule appointments each week.
This year new donors were targeted with a competitive edge, with police in NSW and Victoria vying to out-donate each other in the Bleed4Blue blood drive and a national attempt at a world record back in August.
Some 32,000 new donors were registered after Australian Red Cross Lifeblood lifted its 22-year restriction on people who spent time in the United Kingdom during the 'mad cow disease' outbreak.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.