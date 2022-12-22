A policewoman would have been in fear on being threatened with anal rape during a tirade of abuse from repeat offender Michael Sonny Peric, a magistrate says.
Peric hurled his vitriolic attack as the senior constable was taking him through a routine custody questionnaire after his arrest over another incident.
His behaviour - one of three incidents for which Peric has been sentenced in Albury Local Court - drew sharp criticism from magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Ms McLaughlin told Peric he had intimidated the officer "in a very disgusting, derogatory way".
"The way you spoke to her was abhorrent, sir," she said.
"You have a history of abusing people, intimidating people in public places, people who are going about their daily lives."
But Ms McLaughlin said it was also accepted that Peric had a long-standing issue with alcohol abuse.
Earlier, defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said Peric's drinking had resulted in a chronic liver condition.
Mr Blomfield said Peric had given up alcohol to prevent an otherwise unavoidable early death.
Peric was handed an aggregate 18-month jail sentence on two intimidation charges and one each of assault police and intimidate police.
He previously pleaded guilty to the first three charges, then changed his plea this week to guilty on the intimidate police matter.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that Peric serve the term by way of intensive corrections order, with an 8pm to 6am curfew for the first four months.
The court previously heard how Peric, 47, and his mother, who supported him in court, went into the Commonwealth Bank branch in Dean Street on July 19.
He began swearing, then told the manager: "What the f--- do you want? How about I belt the s--- outta ya and kill ya?"
Peric received fines of $350 and $480 on charges of using offensive language and unlawfully entering enclosed lands.
