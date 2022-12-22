The Border Mail
Albury man abused and threatened policewoman 'in a vile and intimidating manner'

By Albury Court
Updated December 23 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:30am
Michael Sonny Peric

A policewoman would have been in fear on being threatened with anal rape during a tirade of abuse from repeat offender Michael Sonny Peric, a magistrate says.

