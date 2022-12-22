The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Darcy Wilson on what AFL Academy experience was like

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bushranger Darcy Wilson in action at the AFL Academy camp in Melbourne last weekend. He attended the three day outing from December 16-18 alongside fellow Bushies talent Connor O'Sullivan. Picture by NAB League

Darcy Wilson and Connor O'Sullivan have had an appetiser of what their football future may hold, and they like the taste.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.