Darcy Wilson and Connor O'Sullivan have had an appetiser of what their football future may hold, and they like the taste.
The Murray Bushranger dynamos are back from their opening AFL Academy camp, where they sampled the wares at AFL clubs, heard from recent draft prospects and got an insight to where hard work might take them in less than 12 months time.
Wilson spoke about his experience during December 16-18.
"It was awesome; it was good to meet all the boys from all the states and get to catch up with them," he said.
"We got to train at three clubs with awesome facilities and meet with all the academy coaches who all have lots of experience in and around footy.
"All in all, it was an awesome weekend and good to catch up with everyone."
Last Friday saw Wilson and O'Sullivan head to Essendon for a session at The Hangar, featuring conditioning and nutritional advice.
The following day Hawthorn hosted the academy crop, with skill based drills and activities taking centre stage.
Carlton hosted the final outing, with an intense training run followed by a weights session.
"You just walk in and you're pretty amazed with how much the clubs have - compared to local clubs it's pretty eye opening," Wilson said.
"It makes you want to work harder to hopefully be able to use those types of facilities one day."
The Bushies' pair were able to fraternise with familiar faces, as a number of academy alumni were made up of opponents they'd faced in the NAB League.
Wilson eluded to the power of sharing ideas with some of the most talented teens in the country.
"I knew most of the boys who played in the NAB League so it was good to bond with them again and get their thoughts on footy," he said.
"But also to meet the boys from other states and territories to see what their side of life is coming into the camp and how well and how often they're training.
"Everyone is pretty like minded in the camp and it's good to mix and bond with everyone that is similar to you and learn off them; it was awesome.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We had Harry Sheezel who just got drafted come talk to us and he gave us some pretty good advice, just saying to enjoy this year because it does fly by.
"He said to try and not get caught up looking too far ahead and focus on each game, and I thought that really stuck out, because you can get caught out looking too far and worrying about the future when there's not too much to worry about."
Taking the group was head coach and former Collingwood star Tarkyn Lockyer, who had scores of knowledge for Wilson and O'Sullivan to drink in.
Wilson noted he'd kept in touch with the likes of Brayden George, Caleb Mitchell and Ollie Hollands, who all had similarly salient advice: keep your head down and enjoy the moment.
"My goal is to play consistent footy throughout the whole year and be a good leader on and off the field," he said.
"I'll hopefully play a full year of Bushies...maybe here or there I'll come back to (Wangaratta) Rovers for one or two games, but I'm not too sure with all the Vic Country commitments.
"They have a national carnival so hopefully I'll play well in that, and the national academy has a game against Carlton VFL.
"There are little goals here and there, but mostly trying not to look too far ahead."
Wilson has also been invited to train with Richmond in the New Year, with an invitation for a week spanning from January 23-27.
