Anna Beirs to coach Yackandandah's A-grade side in 2023.

By Liam Nash
Updated December 22 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:08pm
Anna Beirs has taken over from Justine Willis as A-grade coach of Yackandandah. She arrives at the Roos following a stint at Upper Murray club Cudgewa. Picture supplied

Yackandandah has welcomed a new face onto the coaching brigade, with Anna Beirs to lead the A-grade side next season.

