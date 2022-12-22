Yackandandah has welcomed a new face onto the coaching brigade, with Anna Beirs to lead the A-grade side next season.
Justine Willis' replacement arrives from Upper Murray club Cudgewa, where she was a key defender in the side for just shy of half a decade.
Coaxed to coach at the Roos, Beirs was sold by the club's atmosphere and is keen to build on the Roo culture next season.
"When they approached me I was introduced to the club, (I noticed) they've got a fantastic club environment and I really look forward to being a part of that," she said.
"They're very inclusive...and it's great opportunity so I'm very thankful for it."
Beirs journey to the region's courts has come glittered with experience.
She plied her trade in state league netball for Coastal Sharks in Western Australia before an overseas junket saw her playing in the United Kingdom.
Arriving at the Cudgewa, Beirs didn't have to wait long to reap rewards as she took out a storied premiership with the Blues in 2019.
She'll now look to carry that sort of success into Yackandandah, which missed out on finals by a hair's breadth in 2022 after finishing sixth with a positive 10-8 ledger.
"I'd like to continue the work that Justine's put down, but I've still got a lot to learn," she said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"(Coaching) is very challenging, and there's plenty of room to learn and to grow in that area but I do enjoy the challenge.
"There have been a couple of sessions as a club, everyone is willing to work and it's great environment really."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.