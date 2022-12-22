BENALLA'S RSL president is disgusted at the theft of military medals and letters belonging to his city's war hero Sir Edward 'Weary' Dunlop.
Paul Hartland was reacting to police revealing that a safe containing those items was stolen from a Toorak home in Melbourne between December 18 and 19.
"I reckon it's absolutely disgusting, not only for him but for any ex-serviceman to lose their medals that way," Mr Hartland said.
"I just can't understand and to be quite honest he gave a lot more to this country than the blokes that took them and I feel sorry for the family, I really do."
Dunlop memorial committee member Tom Heaney, 86, whose father lived next to Sir Edward in Benalla, said the theft was selfish.
"They steal anything these days, the whole country has gone backwards, if they thought there was money in it," Mr Heaney said.
"It's what I call the 'me society', everyone's for me and not for someone else."
The safe also contained jewellery and electronics worth more than $30,000 but Detective Senior-Sergeant Nick Densley said Sir Edward's relatives wanted particularly to have the personal goods returned.
"These items will not be of any monetary value to anyone and the historical significance of these items is very great and it would be much appreciated by the family that these items be returned," he told 3AW radio.
The detective said when the thieves took the safe they would probably be unaware of its contents and suspected it contained long arms weapons given its upright shape.
Sir Edward was born in Wangaratta in 1907 and raised in Benalla.
A surgeon, he became legendary in World War II for treating soldiers on the Thai-Burma railway while a prisoner of the Japanese.
The former Australian rugby representative died in 1993 and a statue depicting him was unveiled by Prime Minister John Howard in November 1996.
It features Sir Edward stooping to help a prisoner of war while a second doctor provides care.
Mr Heaney was foundation chair of the committee which drove the statue project.
