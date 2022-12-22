A convoy of trucks will trundle through Wangaratta tomorrow to give "one last hurrah" to cancer patient Richard Slee.
John Taylor organised the procession, which is a surprise, through social media to honour his fiancee's ex-truckie father and "give him a smile".
Mr Taylor said he couldn't put a definite number on participants, however he has had more than 100 online replies to his plea.
Mr Slee, 61, was diagnosed with cancer of the spine six years ago and steadily declined. Last Thursday he suffered a series of strokes and on Friday a fall.
"He hasn't been given long," Mr Taylor said. "He doesn't know this is going to happen so we'll show him the newspaper after the convoy has happened. I think he's going to be tickled pink, he'll be absolutely stoked. I just want to see that smile on his face one last time.
"He hasn't had too much to smile about for the past six years in that he hasn't been able to walk properly and he hasn't been able to work or do anything."
Mr Taylor said he had notified the hospital about the tribute and was in the process of working with police to possibly help with any traffic issues.
"We don't want air horns going off in front of the hospital so I've arranged for it to be away from there so no one gets bothered," Mr Taylor said.
"This will be 500 metres down the road so when there's horns going it won't disturb too many people.
"We're going to pretend that we're just taking him for a walk and while we're there at 10.30am on the dot, I'm hoping they'll start coming through."
Mr Taylor's fiancee, Terri Slee, said her dad had been driving trucks since he was 21 and would be "humbled" by the amount of support expected tomorrow.
"Dad always drove for companies, he drove everything from milk tankers to fuel tankers, grain trucks, road trains - you name it, he could drive it," Ms Slee said.
"His life was trucking - he will love this.
"A lot of the companies never wanted to lose Dad because he was the best driver.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He could reverse a B-double in one shot, nothing ever fazed him. He'd get out and help other truck drivers in the dropping yards because he'd be there sitting there waiting for them to reverse 15 times and he'd get out and do it in one go."
Mr Taylor said he had been approached by several trucking companies who had rallied their workers to honour Mr Slee. "I've organised a meeting place near the football ovals there on Green Street and they'll drive up the road from there, give a bit of a toot at the roundabout and then go on their way," he said.
