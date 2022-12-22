The Border Mail
Cancer patient Richard Slee to get truckie tribute in Wangaratta

By Ted Howes
December 22 2022 - 7:30pm
John Taylor, pictured with Richard Slee three months ago, says "the old boy will be tickled pink when he sees that convoy and hears the honks to honour him".

A convoy of trucks will trundle through Wangaratta tomorrow to give "one last hurrah" to cancer patient Richard Slee.

Ted Howes

