A rural property 10 minutes south of Beechworth has sold at auction for $1.5 million.
The 38-hectare estate, Roses, on Lee Morrison Road at Murmungee, which included a three-bedroom house, was snapped up by a local buyer.
Elders Rural Real Estate Wangaratta agent Michael Everard said the property had been in the possession of the same family for three generations before its latest owner's recent death.
"The property is known as 'Roses' in reference to a previous owner and a tribute to the established garden and orchard environment surrounding the home," he said.
Mr Everard said there had been huge demand for properties of this nature from existing residents in the region and those coming from metropolitan areas seeking a lifestyle change.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
