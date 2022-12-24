The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rural property 'Roses' at Murmungee, near Beechworth, sells for $1.5 million at auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 24 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 38-hectare property at Murmungee, 10 minutes south of Beechworth, sold at auction for $1.5 million on Wednesday. Picture by Elders Rural Real Estate Wangaratta

A rural property 10 minutes south of Beechworth has sold at auction for $1.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.