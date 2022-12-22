The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New charity moved by generosity at Wodonga Carols, says Albury Wodonga Health Foundation

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated December 22 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jas Butterworth volunteers with Albury Wodonga Health Palliative Care workers Sonia Butterworth and Rebekah Clutterbuck selling fundraising candles at Wodonga Carols by Candlelight. Picture supplied.

Technology to connect palliative care patients on the Border to their families is one step closer, after a single night of candle sales brought a charity close to its fundraising goal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.