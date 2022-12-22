Technology to connect palliative care patients on the Border to their families is one step closer, after a single night of candle sales brought a charity close to its fundraising goal.
Foundation manager Gina Bladon said people recognised the cause and wanted to support it, with one family buying handfuls of candles for the string of carollers queued behind them.
"We are hoping to purchase two iPad tablets to help palliative clients to be connected to family and friends when they are admitted to the hospital," Ms Bladon said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"$3,500 was raised on the night thanks to the generosity of thousands of people who purchased candles from us," Ms Bladdon said.
Foundation chief executive Bill Appleby said the extremes of the donation goals and figures demonstrated there was no amount too big or small for the newly launched charity.
"Your donation is going to impact your family, your friends, the people you go to the shops with," Mr Appleby said. "Its about that public leadership that we need to see in our community."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.