OUSTED Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton says he would look to challenge for the city's leadership if he believed his replacement Ron Mildren had not performed well.
Cr Poulton told The Border Mail he wished Cr Mildren well but would not rule out a bid to be mayor at the next mayoral vote in 12 months.
"If I have the capacity and the support to do it I will (run)," Cr Poulton said.
"If I think there's a strategic reason to that then yes I will.
"If I think Cr Mildren has done a great job for 12 months, why would you change?
"It would be change for change's sake, which it was (this week)."
Cr Mildren, a qualified town planner, said he would be handing over his Wodonga clients to another firm and stepping away from day-to-day business to devote time to mayoral duties.
He said his only remaining projects would be in the Goulburn Valley and involved him in a consultancy role than requiring a continual commitment.
The father of two told fellow councillors, during his pitch to be mayor on Monday night, that he would have more hours to allocate to mayoral duties than Cr Poulton who hosted radio 2AY's breakfast show while heading the city.
"I will have freed up probably more time than Cr Poulton's had to dedicate to the role, so I can deal with anything and everything at least as well, in terms of timeframes, as Cr Poulton has," Cr Mildren said.
Cr Poulton ended his radio career last week, with afternoons announcer Matt Griffith to join Albury mayor Kylie King on breakfast.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said he would miss Cr Poulton as his Wodonga counterpart.
"It's very sad not to have Kev at the helm as he did a fantastic job at Regional Cities Victoria and was a great spokesman for our region," Cr Rees said.
Meanwhile, Cr King is the new chair of Regional Capitals Australia which covers major country cities.
