The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fresh from losing Wodonga mayor's job, Kev Poulton says he would have another shot at the role

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 23 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kev Poulton speaks at this week's Wodonga Council meeting with his colleagues Olga Quilty and Danny Chamberlain seat on either side of him. Picture by James Wiltshire.

OUSTED Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton says he would look to challenge for the city's leadership if he believed his replacement Ron Mildren had not performed well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.