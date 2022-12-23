YOUR SAY: Change BBL rules to ensure innings lasts at least 15 overs

Thousands of spectators pay to come along and watch a contest, but they should get a refund when a team can only manage a total of 15 runs over half a dozen overs.
If they had batted first, the whole game would have been over in less than one hour.
To avoid this happening again, there should be a new rule to ensure that every innings must be played for a minimum of 15 overs.
This means that if a team falters, they will be required to send their players back in again and continue batting until they have completed the 15 over minimum.
Tried to contact them and was put on the endless roundabout of answering questions to a robot.
They or it even said to email them and explain the problems, which was I can't get my emails. Talk about a catch-22 scenario.
Finally just gave up trying to get a simple answer like: We are having difficulty with our server network.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Regarding the editorial of December 21, espousing reform needed of Australia's firearms laws, there is ample evidence available that we already have too many regulations in place that do not work.
Ask any police jurisdiction in Australia when was the last time that a perusal of firearms registration databases resulted in the prevention or solving of a crime? The answer, if given, will be never.
Ask also, at what cost to Australian taxpayers are these databases kept and what these funds could be better used for?
This website, acic.gov.au/firearm-services, details the federal oversight of firearms matters; do you want more money wasted?
How about we license firearms owners (we already do) and let the police administrate the laws we already have?
And any money saved by disbanding useless databases could be used for mental health programs and other social welfare programs.
