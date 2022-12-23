A drunken man who threatened to slash a pub security guard's throat in front of his family has been reminded of his ban from all licensed premises in Albury
Matthew Settle has avoided a jail cell over the incident, but has been told this is his last chance.
"If you commit these offences again you will go into full-time custody," magistrate Sally McLaughlin told the 34-year-old repeat offender.
She said Settle had "an appalling record" of intimidating people in similar circumstances.
Ms McLaughlin said when he was not drinking he was "someone who has a positive impact on the community, on your work community".
An intoxicated Settle was kicked out of The Bended Elbow pub on Dean Street on the night of October 14, but soon after tried to get back in.
Settle asked a security guard on the door whether he could see a nearby window.
"Your f---en' head is going to go straight through that."
The security guard ignored the threat and told him to move on, so Settle asked if he had a family.
When he said he did, Settle told him he would "bring a knife and cut your throat and your family can watch you bleed to death".
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said Settle had "a long-standing issue" with alcohol and with adhering to exclusion notices for pubs and COVID-19 restrictions.
Settle was warned a year ago, on being handed a six-month jail term in the community for threatening to bash a taxi driver, that he had no choice but to give up drinking.
Ms McLaughlin said the victim "would have had cause to be concerned about whether you would carry out those threats".
Settle was placed on a 12-month community correction order, with 100 hours of unpaid work.
"You must not enter any licensed premises (under an Albury Liquor Accord ban)," she warned Settle, who was also convicted and fined $480.
