The search for a man reported missing almost two months ago has ended with the tragic discovery of a body inside a flooded vehicle on a rural Riverina road.
The last sighting of 89-year-old William Swiggs after he set out on a road trip through four states was in the morning of November 2.
Mr Swiggs, who had left Gympie in southern Queensland on October 31 on a journey to South Australia with the intention of travelling through Victoria, fuelled up his sedan in Temora around 7.30am.
After leaving the Hoskins Street service station, there was no further contact with family, prompting a missing persons report.
On Tuesday - seven weeks since the day Mr Swiggs poured petrol into the Hyundai Lavita in Temora - emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle stuck in floodwaters near Barmedman.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers were joined at the scene by members of the NSW State Emergency Services, and together retrieved the car from the water.
Tragically, they also located a body at the scene.
Formal identification has yet to be made, however police confirmed on Wednesday they believe the body is that of Mr Swiggs.
The heartbreaking discovery was made on Williams Crossing Road, less than 45 kilometres north of Temora.
It also came the day after the SES urged people to plan their Christmas journeys as flooding is still impacting parts of the state, with some roads expected to remain isolated through January.
NSW SES Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said it was important people did their research before travelling, as many roads had sustained damage.
"With numerous roads cut off due to flood effects, it is essential travellers check both livetraffic.com and local council websites before starting your journey," he said.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man's death at Barmedman are continuing and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner, police said.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Swiggs' movements is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
