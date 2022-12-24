Warmer days are on the way for Border in late December

There are very few places across the nation that enjoyed a warmer than average spring season this year.
From Port Douglas along the Queensland coast to Maryborough, maximum temperatures for spring were one to two degrees above the long-term normal.
Cairns, with mean maximum temperatures for September, October and November of 30.1, 31.7 and 32.7 respectively, had its warmest ever spring in 133 years of records.
The previous warmest spring was 1915. That set up heavy rains in December 1915 and heavier rains in January 1916, which was a wet month over most of eastern Australia.
Townsville recorded its third warmest spring behind 2001 and 1971. The temperature and rainfall profiles somewhat like 1971. Cyclone Althea slammed into the town on Christmas Eve 1971.
November 1971 was a very wet month in our region, and the summer of 1971-72 was wetter and cooler than usual with more thunderstorms and hot days in late December and early February of 1972.
Orbost has also had above average rain with 104mm for December, one of the very few places in Victoria to have above average rain this month.
Marble Bar recovered quickly after the coldest November on record. The mean maximum temperature for the first 17 days of December was 44 degrees, nearly 8 degrees higher than it was in November.
A very strong, elongated high pressure system with a central pressure of 1034 mbs is currently centred west of Tasmania, while an inland low pressure over Western Australia has produced variable rainfalls with thunderstorms.
Once this very strong high moves to well south of Tasmania, we will get warmer days before some of this rain and storms will reach our regions later this week.
Expect hotter days nearing 36 by the end of December, and near 38 in early January followed by significant rain with thunderstorms.
