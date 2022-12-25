OUR SAY: Christmas star should guide us to kindness, away from gift-buying frenzy

It is the season to share what should be the most simple of things.
It is when we can put aside the daily pressures of life and reconnect with family and friends.
It is when we can accept that whatever expectations we have for our lives, nothing is more important, even sacred, than caring for each other.
Peace and goodwill are the intangibles that can always be a part of our existence, and what we can strive to achieve.
That is regardless of whether we are of the Christian faith or are non-believers, whether we are of a different faith or simply, as the human condition dictates, acknowledge we do not and possibly might never know.
People do not need the confines or the permissions afforded to them by faith to be able to treat others with respect, to be empathetic and to share love and kindness, instead of selfishly taking whatever they desire.
But for many Christmas is marked by the fault lines of relentless financial pressures, by dysfunction in relationships, by the scourge of domestic violence, spawning an untenable melting pot of unrealistic expectations can only end badly.
That is why this is such a challenging time for our police officers, our paramedics, for all those who have to clean-up the mess that invariably spills.
Regardless, retailers on the Border clearly are experiencing a post-COVID-19 recovery, with packed car boots, overflowing grocery shopping trolleys galore and CBD car parking spaces at a premium.
We should though pause for thought on what this all means.
Christmas has always come with unrealistic expectations, with a Santa sack packed with gifts we cannot really afford and marketing images of extravagant, glutenous Christmas lunches out of our reach.
More pertinent and poignant is the reality that doing things tough means many are excluded from this season of goodwill.
Christmas was never meant to be a picture-perfect postcard.
And so show empathy and gratitude, ease-up on the yuletide tipples and, above all else, be kind.
It is this that will truly create memories to cherish.
