Digital ear tags for cattle require a rethink

A new, battery-free and reusable digital ear tag is being touted to allow farmers to GPS track their livestock in real-time on their mobile phone or computer.
It can even be set up to send text alerts for stray or stolen animals. Certainly tracking animals could be an issue, however if the tag is reusable it means it can be removed, deactivated or recycled to another animal.
The first move by a cattle thief would be to remove any tags. Also, in the case of the missing valuable Yea Angus bull that was subsequently located in a neighbouring paddock, he was easily verified by his freeze brand - a form of identification at registration. As there was no skulduggery or misadventure, it took time for him to be located. If the tags were removed from cattle dishonestly, they could be transported unsuspectingly to a far off location.
It is a fair bet that only a select few know what rare earth elements are, and why Gina Rinehart is making a move into the sector.
Rare earth elements are primarily used in the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs) and permanent magnets. The importance of the transition to EVs and cleaner energy is clear, and that is reflected in market prices for battery components and rare earth elements. China owns almost 40 per cent of the world's rare earth reserves, followed by Vietnam and Brazil, while Australia is sixth with 3.5 per cent. Sourced from Australian mining.
Strategically important and you have never heard of them? You betcha.
Fair trading between countries is a slogan of oxymoron dimensions similar to "fun run" or "working holiday". There is absolutely nothing fair in most trade. Reducing tariffs, volume quotas and sham quality restrictions are hardly pathways to "free trade."
Many countries, mainly European, have flexed muscle to protect "designation of origin". Now, the EU has prosecco wines in its sights on the eve of a free trade agreement with Australia. The rub for Australian prosecco wine producers mainly centred around the King Valley is that prosecco is a grape variety that produces a wonderful, sparking white wine. However, cleverly Italian officials have redrawn boundaries that now include the village of Prosecco.
King Valley winemakers are not giving any ground against the EU. It is estimated the King Valley needed to plant up to 50 hectares of prosecco each year to keep up with demand, and the loss of the name would have economic impacts. In the end, prosecco is a grape variety name - just like chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon.
