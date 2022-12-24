Digital ear tags for cattle require a rethink

The first move by a cattle thief would be to remove any tags. Also, in the case of the missing valuable Yea Angus bull that was subsequently located in a neighbouring paddock, he was easily verified by his freeze brand - a form of identification at registration. As there was no skulduggery or misadventure, it took time for him to be located. If the tags were removed from cattle dishonestly, they could be transported unsuspectingly to a far off location.