The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

Digital ear tags for cattle require a rethink

By David Everist
December 24 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Removable digital ear tags that can keep track of cattle via GPS are not as brilliant an idea as it might first appear. Picture from Shutterstock

A new, battery-free and reusable digital ear tag is being touted to allow farmers to GPS track their livestock in real-time on their mobile phone or computer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.