As a midwife, Lauren Hillier knew something wasn't quite right as she welcomed her daughter into the world almost two years ago.
The Wodonga-born mother and her partner Luke Bickley, from Dederang, had their lives changed forever, but are willing to do everything they can to give their girl Adeline the best life possible.
Adeline was born with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, shortened to HIE, a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen or blood to the organ, which left her with quadriplegia.
At six months, Adeline was diagnosed with dyskinetic cerebral palsy (CP), meaning she has uncontrolled movement of her limbs, particularly her arms.
"It's similar in a sense to Parkinson's disease and things like that because it's a movement disorder. As a result, she can eat orally, but she burns through calories like mad, so she now has a little peg in her tummy which we top up to give her extra food and medications for her muscles," Ms Hillier said.
Adeline also has cortical visual impairment (CVI), which has been linked to her brain injury.
Ms Hillier said about 90 per cent of children with CVI had HIE.
"She has a really good upper visual field, left and right, but her lower visual field is pretty much non-existent," she said.
"She's really attracted to things that are red, which is good to know with things like therapy and you can improve the vision. Red things like Elmo she is absolutely obsessed with."
Adeline is not even two, but has been to more therapy sessions than most people would in a lifetime.
"So she does physiotherapy weekly and she did five or so intensive blocks last year, which is three weeks of normally two to three hours a day," Ms Hillier said.
"She also does dynamic movement which entails heaps of different things like using wooden blocks and getting them to step in and out of different things. They spin her upside down to help with the stimulus, they do some crazy stuff. At the start she thought it was like hell, but as she's gotten older she enjoys it more.
"She does occupational therapy, sometimes weekly or fortnightly, depending on her therapist and schedule.
"She sees a speech communicator and she's just started using an eye gaze device, so she uses her eyes to communicate on the screen. She does speech therapy for feeding, which is weekly and she has a dietitian.
"We also just linked in with a physio in America and we've just started spinal stimulation. It's electrodes that go down her spine and give her a sensory input and we're seeing a huge difference in her posture."
Ms Hillier said it took her about a year to process Adeline's diagnosis.
"At the start, you feel a bit alone, but once you navigate it a bit more and actually come to accept the diagnosis and the journey, you don't feel alone," she said.
"That's not to say that I don't have tough days still and I more feel sorry for her watching her struggle.
"She's quite clever and you can see that all she wants is to do things, but she can't. She then obviously relies so heavily on other people to try and do that for her.
"You probably never fully accept it because you look at her and you see how much she struggles, but you get to a point of acceptance for sure."
Ms Hillier said social media allowed her to connect with other families who have children with a disability.
"I started Adeline's Instagram page mainly for family because it was a bit of a nightmare trying to update everyone on her progress," she said.
"Through that, people have contacted me and now where we live in Melbourne, there's four close families that are all a similar age who we hang out with.
"They obviously get it because having a child with a disability is very different than having a child that doesn't. They understand the craziness of all the appointments, therapies and the lack of sleep. It's not that you don't have that from your own friends, but it's just nice to have that group there."
Due to the severity of Adeline's disability, she requires various forms of equipment for support.
For instance, her pram costs $18,500, which thankfully for Ms Hillier was covered by her National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) plan.
"It has heaps more support and a pommel in between her legs, so if she extends back, which is quite common for kids that have CP, it keeps her sitting and helps with her hips as well," she said.
"Her left hip, because she's not walking and weight bearing, is starting to dissipate a little bit. Also, the muscles and spasticity in those joints, they're pulling the wrong way and pulling the hip out of socket, so supportive equipment like that helps to reduce those side effects.
"We've actually been really lucky with the NDIS, but I think it all comes down to your support person. Our person has been amazing. She's super loving and really supportive and just pushes and pushes until we get pretty much what we need."
Ms Hillier will return to work this year for the first time since Adeline was born after an exhaustive search to find a daycare willing to take her on.
"Trying to send a child who has a disability to daycare was difficult; I think I looked at six centres," she said.
"The government will give the centre extra money for her to have one-on-one support for a certain amount of hours, which is just awesome.
"It's exciting for her because she loves watching kids and she's just so social. They call her 'Mrs Busy Body'.
"I'm always very conscious of the fact that she is nearly a two-year-old and I need to give her experiences instead of just smashing her life with therapy."
Ms Hillier said while coming from a health care background had helped, it was still a huge learning curve.
"Sometimes it would have been nice to have known nothing. To navigate this system, as a health care worker, I knew it was lacking in some areas with funding, but until you're on the other side, you don't really realise how bad it actually is," she said.
"I just think of the layperson who would miss out on something because they wouldn't know. I think it's helped having that communication side with other health care professionals.
"At the end of the day, it was all new, but the world is still so behind. You don't think about it, but she's going to get bigger and change tables are getting smaller. People are having to use the backs of their cars, but most people don't have to think about it. I never did until I had a child with a disability."
The next step for Adeline is to undergo stem cell treatment in Thailand, hopefully by the end of the year.
Cerebral Palsy Alliance, the world's largest private funder of cerebral palsy research, started a major study on umbilical stem cell therapy where the umbilical cord and connected cells are frozen at birth and can be used to help children with brain injuries restore some of what is missing.
Ms Hillier said the fusion process of the cells took place over 23 days, followed by intensive therapy.
"It's sort of a use or lose concept," she said.
"Stem cells divide and they can form into other forms of cells. They started off using a lot of stem cell therapy for shoulders and knees and it had a really good effect.
"It may not work, but it's worth a try. There's usually something they will get out of it. To us who are able-bodied, it doesn't seem big, but for kids with CP, it is huge.
"It's still that unknown at this stage but she still can't sit, walk, talk or roll. The likelihood is she will always need us and support workers to get through life and some form of wheelchair.
"With CP, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Even if it just makes her core a little bit stronger, because you rely so heavily on that to function your legs and your arms, something like that will be a game changer."
The treatment will cost the family around $50,000, which is where Ms Hillier's friends came to the fore to organise A Night For Adeline to help raise the required funds.
Kiewa Sandy Creek Football Netball Club has offered up its clubrooms at Tangambalanga to host the event on February 25, which will include auctions of donated prizes, trivia and live music.
"Since we knew about Adeline's diagnosis, the girls have wanted to do something," she said.
"They went out on their own accord and said 'let's do a fundraiser' and it blew up as soon as it got out onto social media.
"It's just amazing and we're quite overwhelmed and very appreciative of everyone doing what they're doing. I played netball at Kiewa and Luke played footy there and Luke's sister and my side of the family still have a fair bit to do with the club.
"We've had some amazing items donated such as a day at the footy in a corporate box, two nights' accommodation and a winery tour. Everybody's been really generous."
