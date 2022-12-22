State COVID testing sites at Wodonga, Benalla and Yarrawonga will hand out free rapid antigen tests until December 31.
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas announced expanded access to RATs on Thursday, with all Victorians eligible to pick up two free packets.
"We're encouraging Victorians to pick up a free packet of RATs over the Christmas and New Year period to ensure they can enjoy the festive season safely with their loved ones," she said.
Wodonga's Smythe Street clinic, Benalla Health and Yarrawonga District Health are among the locations listed at coronavirus.vic.gov.au.
State-run PCR testing sites and mobile vaccination services will cease on December 31.
After this, local councils currently providing free RATs to eligible community members will receive government support to provide free RATs to all Victorians until June 2023.
The government said more than 125 million RATs had been distributed to Victorians this year and more than 22 million PCR tests performed since January 2020.
Ms Thomas said there were simple things people could do to enjoy the festive season safely
"Plan your party outside if you can, stay home if you're sick, wear a mask if you can't physically distance from others and stay up to date with your vaccinations," she said.
