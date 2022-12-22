The Border Mail
Free rapid antigen tests to be handed out in North East state-run clinics

Janet Howie
December 23 2022 - 7:30am
Rapid antigen tests have become a common way to identify COVID-19 cases. File picture

State COVID testing sites at Wodonga, Benalla and Yarrawonga will hand out free rapid antigen tests until December 31.

