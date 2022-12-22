The Border Mail
Lake Cargelligo man the first known case of Japanese Encephalitis in NSW this season

Updated December 22 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 5:28pm
The first known case of Japanese Encephalitis has been recorded in NSW. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Lachlan Shire Council resident is the first person identified with Japanese Encephalitis this season, NSW Health has confirmed.

