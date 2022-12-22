Two Albury school students have won the Riverina's top sporting awards.
Albury High School's Justin Chu claimed the Lorraine Wright Award as the leading secondary sportsperson after representing NSW in squash, while Tom Mack claimed the junior award at the 32nd Riverina Blues Awards.
"I didn't even know it existed, but I'm happy with it," the 12-year-old admitted after capturing the prestigious Bernie O'Connor Award.
He became only the second student from Albury Public to win the award, after Sallie Austin in 1998.
Riverina Schools Sports Association executive officer Terry Willis said it was fantastic to be able to acknowledge the sporting achievements of students with Mack and Chu worthy recipients of their awards.
"It's so nice to be able to have an event that we haven't been able to hold for the last few years," Willis said.
"There's been a thirst for not only school sport, but things like this in the annual Blues Awards.
"For young Thomas he's made multiple Riverina teams and two state teams, but he's also been voted by his peers as player's player and received two Riverina medals for not just being a good player, but for being a great team-mate."
The youngster, who starts year seven next year, represented NSW in basketball and football, while he was also selected for Riverina in cross country and swimming.
Prior to the national football carnival in Adelaide, the NSW team had a photo on the SCG and in a further buzz, the Sydney Swans spoke to the players, including superstar Buddy Franklin and Border product and Swans' premiership co-captain Brett Kirk.
Tom travelled 4,500kms - more than the distance across Australia - in July and August for his sporting commitments.
"In my speech, I had to thank my teachers for helping me catch up with all my homework," he quipped.
Chu, who recently finished his HSC, is the fifth Albury High student to win the award and first since former NSW Premier-Victorian Premier cricketer James McNeil in 2008.
"Justin's been elite in squash since year seven," Willis added.
