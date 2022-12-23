North Albury's recruiting strategy of targeting the best young talent in the Riverina and Farrer leagues has reaped another key signing.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong midfielder Tom Anderson signed with the Hoppers this week in another boost to their hopes of climbing the ladder next year.
Anderson was instrumental in the Lions' flag success this season and is a hard-running midfielder who has the ability to hit the scoreboard.
The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the premier midfielders in the competition and was named in the Riverina league's 2021 Team of the Year.
In a further boost the Hoppers have also signed speedster Jamieson Bouffler.
A former Lockhart junior, Bouffler arrives at Bunton Park after having spent the past three years with Uni Blues in the VAFA Premier league.
Bouffler is expected to slot onto a wing or half-forward flank.
They join North Wagga duo Cayden Winter and Nathan Dennis who signed at Bunton Park earlier in the off-season.
Winter is a triple best and fairest winner with the Farrer league club.
Jack Reynolds has also crossed to Bunton Park from Marrar where he played under former Hopper Shane Lennon.
Reynolds boasts an impressive CV in the Farrer league and is a triple best and fairest winner, runner-up in the league best and fairest this year and a dual premiership player.
The additional signings of Layton Taylor (Perth Amateurs), Jack Cross (Mernda) and Nic Lockhart (Murray Magpies) will add further depth.
Coach Tim Broomhead, who will lead the club for the first time said he was confident the Hoppers could make inroads up the ladder next year.
"We have signed a few players now so things are looking positive in regards to 2023," Broomhead said.
"Everything is tracking well and there is a buzz amongst the boys at training.
"I haven't seen any of our recruits play previously but they have trained a fair bit now over the pre-season and are fit and have trained well.
"The club hasn't performed as it would have hoped for a few years and identified attracting talent from the Riverina and Farrer leagues as a way to improve.
"So we have just tried to add good people to the club over the off-season which will add to the culture.
"We are trying to create an environment which players find attractive and off-field and training wise, I feel things are starting to shape up well.
"Hopefully that can now translate into turning the results around on the field."
In a further bonus, all of the Wagga recruits will relocate to the Border with the exception of Bouffler who will travel from Lockhart.
Broomhead said the Hoppers will boast a superior list to this season.
"The recruits will add depth which is something we have lacked for a while now," he said.
"We will be a young side and I guess we won't have a lot of experience.
"But we are getting really good numbers to training and encourage players to come along and see how we want to play.
"Things are really starting to shape up nicely."
