Corowa-Rutherglen's hunt for more players starts now

By Brent Godde
Updated December 23 2022 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
Newly appointed Corowa-Rutherglen coach Steve Owen with Roo officials Graham Hosier, Beau Longmire and Jason Marks.

Corowa-Rutherglen football manager Brent Skinner says the club is 'stoked' to have secured Steve Owen as coach for the next two years.

