Corowa-Rutherglen football manager Brent Skinner says the club is 'stoked' to have secured Steve Owen as coach for the next two years.
Owen committed to the Roos earlier this week and replaces Peter German at the helm.
The 35-year-old is familiar with the controversial issue that the Roos endure in regards to the Corowa Cluster after having coached Rutherglen for the past two years.
The Roos have one of the smallest population bases in the O&M but face stiff competition from neighbouring clubs Rutherglen, Wahgunyah and CDHBU to recruit players and help fight dwindling playing numbers.
Skinner said having a coach that is fully aware of the issue would only benefit the club.
"It's no secret that our little footy world down this end of the river is a lot different to the other O&M clubs," Skinner said.
"It did take a lot longer than we would have hoped to appoint a new coach.
"In saying that, we wanted to remain patient and made sure that we didn't rush into any appointment.
"As soon as we met with Steve and discussions progressed, we realised fairly quickly that we had made the right choice to not appoint anyone else prior.
"We are stoked to be able to sign somebody the calibre of Steve as coach.
"Steve is an outstanding individual and has the coaching credentials to succeed at this level.
"His passion for coaching and development was what stood out most during the interview process.
"Steve fully understands where we are at as a club and that there has been an exodus of players.
"It's probably not where we thought we would be three months ago but it just highlights how quickly your fortunes can change."
Skinner said the football department and Owen were under no illusion that the hard work starts now in regards to recruiting and that the delay in appointing a coach had created uncertainty at John Foord Oval.
"The club has received its fair share of bad publicity over the past month," he said.
"But internally, the vibe has been really positive for the past two to three weeks, especially the players that have stuck by the club.
"We hope that by signing a coach that we can start to build some momentum and start turning that negative talk into some positive stuff.
"The guys that have committed are not listening to the external noise and have stuck to the club for the right reasons.
"The hard work begins now and Steve has got some contacts and has put together a list of potential recruits that suit our needs.
"Just because we have signed a coach doesn't mean the football department can now sit on their hands and we are expecting to get busier and busier and help Steve as much as possible."
