A NEW North East Water manager has been appointed after having been subject to an internal council investigation tied to a subdivision at a block which once was a sanctuary for champion racehorse Phar Lap.
Guy Wilson-Browne is joining the Wodonga-based water authority, as general manager planning and infrastructure, from Greater Geelong Council where he was director city services.
It was while at the council he was alleged to have "misused city resources", reportedly emails, in connection with matters related to a subdivision at his property in the Geelong suburb of St Albans Park.
That land was once occupied by a horse stud and contains the 'Phar Lap Tree' where the Melbourne Cup winner took shelter after surviving a shooting on Derby Day in 1930.
North East Water acting managing director Anthony Hernan said a probe by council was discussed with Mr Wilson-Browne.
"North East Water is aware of an internal report conducted by the City of Geelong in 2018 and discussed this issue with Mr Wilson-Browne during the interview process," Mr Hernan said.
"The complaint was appropriately investigated by council's internal ombudsman, and council's CEO was satisfied that Mr Wilson-Browne acted with honesty and integrity at all times.
"We are confident that Mr Wilson-Browne will lead our planning and infrastructure team with the high standards and professionalism required by all North East Water staff and we look forward to him starting on February 6."
North East Water's managing director Jo Murdoch previously worked with Mr Wilson-Browne at Yarra Valley and that was disclosed during the recruitment.
The subdivision plan at St Albans Park was refused by council in October.
In addition to the tree's Phar Lap connection, it is also believed to be the burial ground of thoroughbreds.
In July, Heritage Victoria added the tree's surrounds to its inventory, giving it greater protection.
It followed equine relics being found and 45 objections to council to stop the tree being destroyed.
