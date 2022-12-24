The Border Mail
North East Water recruit has connection to racing great Phar Lap with property that was linked to council probe

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
December 25 2022 - 4:00am
North East Water's new general manager planning and infrastructure Guy Wilson-Browne who will start at the utility in February.

A NEW North East Water manager has been appointed after having been subject to an internal council investigation tied to a subdivision at a block which once was a sanctuary for champion racehorse Phar Lap.

Journalist

