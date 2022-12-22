Tragedy has struck days out from Christmas with the death of a little boy in a car crash on the Riverina's roads.
Emergency services were called to Moulamein Road at Moulamein, around 110km north-west of Deniliquin, around midday on Thursday.
Responding to reports a vehicle had rolled, Murray River Police District officers arrived to find a Toyota Hilux with "significant damage".
A six-year-old boy, who had been travelling in the ute as a passenger, died at the scene.
The driver - a 31-year-old man - was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
