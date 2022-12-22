St Patrick's will finish with the minor premiership in Pool B when the association's T20 competition resumes next month in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Patties hold a one-game break with only one round left.
However, unlike the provincial 50-over competition where teams don't receive points for the bye, Pool B has only five sides, so they are handed the four winning points.
St Pat's has the round five bye and therefore can't be caught.
The Pool B ladder is: St Pat's 16, Lavington 12, Albury 8, Wodonga Raiders 4, Corowa 4.
Raiders and Corowa didn't play on December 13, so given both are out of the running for finals, it's not imperative that match is played.
The Pool A ladder is: North Albury 12, Tallangatta 12, Belvoir 12, Wodonga 8, East Albury 4, New City 0.
The T20 competition resumes on Tuesday, January 10, but the grand final will be played on Thursday, January 26.
