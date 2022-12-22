The Border Mail

St Patrick's to claim top spot in Pool B in CAW's T20 competition

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 23 2022 - 11:07am, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's will also be hoping to celebrate a T20 flag on Australia Day.

St Patrick's will finish with the minor premiership in Pool B when the association's T20 competition resumes next month in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.