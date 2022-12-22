Boxer Buddy Oldman has once again proved having a wide reach is something more than just an advantage inside of the ring.
The Border pugilist recently met with Michelle Turvey, the mother of late teen Cassius Turvey, on Wiradjuri land to present her with the Gary St Clair Superhero belt in honour of her son.
Won by Oldman as captain of the Indigenous All Stars boxing team in early November, the gesture was a token of support to the grieving family, with Oldman saying it was the highest honour to fight with Turvey in his heart.
"It was very surreal for myself to actually be able to meet Michelle," he said.
"It was a huge honour to be given her permission to have Cassius' photo on my fight gear, I consider that to be an absolute privilege and know that Cassius will be in the ring with me every time I enter.
"It's unimaginable; it is an unbelievable feeling for myself."
Following the death of Cassius Turvey, Oldman took to an online noticeboard to see if he could reach the family to do what he does best - raise awareness.
"Tragically Cassius was murdered about two weeks before the Indigenous All Stars fight, and I put a post on an Aboriginal community Facebook page that I'm a member of if anyone had contact with the Turvey family to send my condolences and ask could I have a shirt made for Cassius and have him on my fight pants," he said.
"And if I won, I'd present my belt to Michelle in some way, shape or form.
"A person reached out to me and said they had contact with Michelle who said yes, that's fine to do so."
Cassius Turvey was named after the greatest to ever grace the ring, Cassius Clay, aka Muhammad Ali.
So it was fitting that when Oldman climbed through the ropes against Phil McDonald with the Perth teen's image on his front, a feeling of greatness washed over him.
"It was the most comfortable I've ever felt in the ring," he said.
"Aboriginal people are very spiritual people, and to feel that comfort was something I'd never felt before in the ring. It was amazing.
"I not only felt Cassius, but I felt a presence of a lot of ancestors with me in the ring."
Since claiming victory in the All Stars bout, Oldman said Cassius Turvey's memory will carry him forward in every fight, step by step, punch by punch.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It won't bring him back but it will always be part of the memory and Cassius will always be a part of my journey from here on in," he said.
"I fight to promote Aboriginal health and as an Aboriginal man, how important it is for Aboriginal people to stick together."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.