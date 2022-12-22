The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border boxer Buddy Oldman presents belt to Turvey family

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 23 2022 - 11:29am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buddy Oldman (centre) alongside late teen Cassius Turvey's mother Michelle and older brother Jay, handing over the Gary St Clair Superhero belt.

Boxer Buddy Oldman has once again proved having a wide reach is something more than just an advantage inside of the ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.