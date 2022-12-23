ATHLETE and model Montana Farrah-Seaton hit the ground running in the lead-up to Christmas.
The now Melbourne-based influencer decided to make the dash back to the Border on foot as a way to raise money and awareness for The Smith Family, an Australian children's charity.
She said she was talking to friends in late November about new challenges when the idea came to her.
"I thought, maybe I'd run home for Christmas!" she said.
"It was something I wanted to do to challenge myself and I also thought it would be a good way to raise awareness for a great cause in The Smith Family.
"I always associate The Smith Family with Christmas; I think regardless of your upbringing or background, everyone should have an opportunity for a better future."
Farrah-Seaton will cover 320 kilometres over five days, ending in QEII Square on Saturday.
She has taken many backroads along the trek.
"It's been a journey on the backroads," Farrah-Seaton said.
"You don't know if it's going to be grassed, rocky, gravel or even if there's going to be a road there after the floods! I was waist-high in grass so it's been a challenge to make it through.
"Somehow you have to keep putting one foot in front of the other."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Coming from a background where her mother Michelle's family had skilled basketballers and her father Mark was a professional Auscar race car driver, Farrah-Seaton is used to hard work and aiming high.
Her dad joined her as the main support crew for "pit stops" along the way.
"Everyone has been sending me messages on social media, which has been amazing," she said.
"Music motivates me too; The Climb by Miley Cyrus was my anthem yesterday.
"Sometimes I like listening to music or a podcast; sometimes I like listening to nature or even silence."
Family and friends are expected to join Farrah-Seaton for the last stage into QEII Square on Saturday.
Farrah-Seaton said she was really looking forward to spending Christmas with her family at Ebden.
"I'll definitely be putting my feet up this year!" she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.