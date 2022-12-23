After two horror smashes in the Riverina involving the death of a six-year-old boy and a 56-year-old man, police have issued a grim warning to motorists to take care over the festive period.
In an incident on Thursday, emergency services were called to Moulamein Road at Moulamein, around 110 kilometres north-west of Deniliquin, after a vehicle rolled. A six-year-old boy, who had been travelling in the ute as a passenger, died at the scene, a four-year-old boy was flown to Melbourne Children's Hospital and the driver, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
In the second Riverina incident early on Friday, former Albury hotel publican Graham Johnston was found dead at the scene after his silver sedan veered off Four Corners Road at Rand.
Murray River Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Detective Inspector Scott Trewhella urged people to exercise caution.
"This is a time that's meant to be a time of celebration and relaxation with those that we care about so we just urge everyone to take their time to rest, do whatever it is you need to do to get there safely," he said.
"Coming into this critical Christmas period, road trauma is something we all have a responsibility to take action in relation to safety.
"We enter into a contract when we get our licences to say we're going to abide by the road rules and do the right thing to keep not only ourselves but other road users safe.
"The things that might seem insignificant at the time can actually lead to someone losing their life or the life of others."
Detective Inspector Trewhella said a statewide Christmas and New Year operation had been launched on Friday morning.
"The operation will run through to January 2 ... Involved in that operation will be a period of double demerit points which is in force immediately," he said.
"The highway patrol will be targeting all factors which contribute to fatalities which includes speed and dangerous driving, drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers."
