When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.
That's exactly what Albury siblings Hunter and Matilda Kohne did to thank a Border fire brigade for its efforts during the Black Summer bushfires three summers ago.
Hunter and Matilda were at Corryong when the Green Valley fire hit the Upper Murray region at the end of 2019 and had to be evacuated.
The siblings saw the work fire crews were doing to defend the area and wanted to give back, so they ran a lemonade stand and managed to raise more than $60 for Splitters Creek Rural Fire Brigade.
Captain Darryl Ward said it was a wonderful effort and revealed the donation would be put towards upgrades of brigade equipment.
"It's all useful. It helps replace any equipment that we might break or lose or goes towards other equipment we need to make the trucks safer and more usable for volunteers," he said.
"There's a range of gear that we can put it towards and bits and pieces that volunteers raise money for, so it all helps.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's motivated by the kids and that's what is important. It was the kids' idea and they did it, supported by their parents."
Mr Webb said there was risk of grassfires this summer and urged landowners, both rural and in town, to be aware.
"People need to be alert for that and get their properties ready," he said.
NSW Rural Fire Service has asked residents to prepare firebreaks and clean up long, dead grass around houses, sheds and properties.
Mowing of dead grass, dry grass should be done early in the morning to minimise the risk of a fire.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.