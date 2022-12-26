OUR SAY: Life's lessons never end, and that's just as it should be

The time to stop learning is never.
No matter what your age, education, background or experience, there's never a point when life has no more insight to offer.
But it is up to us to embrace this reality, to be prepared for the lessons chance or circumstance place in our path, and be ready to accept them.
And just as you're never too old to learn, no one is too young to teach.
"Out of the mouths of babes" is a saying for a reason, with youngsters' lack of pretence and, sometimes, blunt delivery of home truths striking a chord for many listeners.
Even just watching children, their joy at small pleasures, their presence in the moment, can really hit home to jaded, cynical adults about what's most important in life, particularly over the festive season.
Wise is the person who not only recognises such life lessons but goes on to implement them, changing their priorities, habits or goals for the better.
The Border Mail has begun What I've Learned So Far, a series of longer interviews with a range of Border residents that will run this summer.
In coming editions, these contributors will share some of their history and the various things that have influenced their lives in the past and now.
"She as a person is empathetic and she has a big heart ... we've been referred to as Hasler-tough," Tammie says.
Our inaugural series participant shares a feeling that may resonate with many readers; the danger of turning into the person others want or expect you to be, rather than being true to yourself.
"You don't realise how much of yourself you lose over time if you let stuff slide," Tammie says.
And she also points out the need to take control of your own situation.
"If you aren't happy, change it," she says.
"Money doesn't drive me, my family does, love does and kindness does."
We look forward to reading, and learning, more as our summer series continues.
