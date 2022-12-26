The Border Mail
OUR SAY: Life's lessons never end, and that's just as it should be

By Editorial
December 26 2022 - 11:00am
Tammie Halser is a personal trainer who lives in Baranduda with her wife and children. She is one of a range of Border residents taking part in the Border Mail summer series of articles, What I've Learned So Far. Picture by Ash Smith

The time to stop learning is never.

