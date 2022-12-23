A decade on from a major heart scare, an Albury councillor remains passionate as ever about men's health.
Councillor David Thurley suffered a heart attack the day after being elected to the council for the first time in 2012, but has had no issues since.
He was as fit as he'd ever been as he prepared to contest his fifth Around the Bay in a Day ride, a 210-kilometre cycle around Melbourne's Port Phillip Bay, but experienced a strange feeling the day after the election.
Cr Thurley had ridden for more than four hours on the Friday, but wasn't quite right the next day and called his ride off early.
He jumped on his exercise bike at home on the Sunday, but only lasted two minutes.
"All I got was just a very numb feeling in both arms. When I stopped riding, it all just went away," he said.
"I'd been doing a lot of training. I'd ride from the roundabout on Ryan and Burrows roads, up to the top of the Jindera Gap flat out and down again.
"I'd keep doing that until I couldn't do it in less than five minutes. If I had have been doing that on this particular day, I probably would have been a goner."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cr Thurley asked his wife, Sue, to take him to hospital after he suspected he'd had a heart attack.
"They took a blood sample, and if you've had a heart attack, an enzyme appears in the blood called troponin and there it was," he said.
"They told me I was very lucky to recognise that as a heart attack because I had no pain, no shortness of breath, just this funny, numb feeling.
"They did an angiogram and I had two blocked arteries. One was 75 per cent and the other was 90 something.
"I went down to St Vincent's and had two stents put in, but I've had no problems ever since."
Cr Thurley said he has an annual heart check-up with his doctor and has urged others to do the same.
"Don't ignore it. If it's something different than you've ever felt before, get it checked out," he said.
"There are too many men who don't want to admit there might be something wrong.
"If I'd ignored it and the next day went over Jindera Gap, I could have been falling off halfway up the hill."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
