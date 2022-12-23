Strength in numbers has new Wangaratta City coach Raff Molinaro buoyant for his first season behind the wheel.
The Devils' leader has welcomed a large pre-January training presence, something unseen at City in recent years.
However, it hasn't come without casualty.
Wangaratta have lost captain Lachlan Campbell, who has relocated to Geelong, while the defensive Irish trio of Tommy McCarron, Kieran McLaughlin and Shane Dillon have moved to Perth for working reasons.
Despite the losses, Molinaro said his squad is faring just fine with months of training beneath the belt already.
"I know last season, the squad came from being really short in numbers in December to getting that massive influx in January," he said.
"It's the thing with December, it could be good or bad but you don't know what it's going to be like until your January/February comes.
"Having the preparation that we've had so far over the past couple of months, we've been able to get a good squad together with really good numbers."
The departure of Campbell, the club's 2019 division one best-and-fairest winner, is a big out for Wangaratta.
Campbell began his football at the club, progressing up from miniroos to eventually lock down the right back spot in the first team.
A similar hole is left by McCarron, McLaughlin and Dillon, with the latter scoring Wangaratta's first in the 2022 grand final loss to Albury United.
"You know what the Irish are like, they're a bit temperamental but the quality they had on the pitch, it was unreal," Molinaro said.
"They brought a good atmosphere to the club too, but they've got to work and go where their contract is.
"We had enough squad depth last year to be able to have that quality coming into this year, even with them going, so I think we'll be fine."
ALSO IN SPORT
Though there are some gaps to plug on the field, Molinaro is keen to stamp a winning culture off it.
He noted while the magnitude of doing this is not lost on him, the prospect of turning a new leaf over is exciting, rather than daunting.
"I know it's going to be a big task; Wangaratta hasn't had a big transition like this probably since 2014," he said.
"There's going to be a new look to the club with new players but also I think there is going to be a different mentality coming into next year.
"I'm focusing on a positive work environment, and positive gameplay as well. It's hard, especially in my case where I'm coming into the role as a first time senior coach, but I feel with the amount of time I've spent at the club coming through the years, I have really good idea of what that culture looks like and way it should be.
"It's all going to be excitement coming into the season, I don't really focus on the nerves but just doing the best we can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.