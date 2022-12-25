The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Step back to the 1960s through old copies of the Border Morning Mail

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
December 26 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Albury resident Charlie Maguire found these 1960s newspapers during a clean-out. These front pages feature contestants vying to be Floral Festival queen, a Wodonga wedding and a Tigers premiership. Picture by Ash Smith

Compulsory chest X-rays, social notes on who visited who when and a twin pack of toilet rolls for 24 cents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.