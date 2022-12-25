Compulsory chest X-rays, social notes on who visited who when and a twin pack of toilet rolls for 24 cents.
Only a quick flick through 1960s copies of the then Border Morning Mail is needed to prove that, to coin a phrase, times have changed.
Former Albury resident Charlie Maguire, now of Yendon, sent in some editions from 1966 and 1969 that he found during a clean-out.
When his family left Albury-Wodonga for Melbourne, they had kept in touch with news from their home town, engagements, marriages and the like, through these papers.
Mr Maguire's grandfather, also Charles, used to own the Newmarket Hotel, with the Border Morning Mail of Tuesday, March 18, 1969, publishing the late publican's obituary.
"He and his wife (Sue) made the Newmarket one of the musts for both local folk and commercial travellers alike with their friendly service," it said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the days before social media, people shared their movements freely with the newspaper.
For example, columnist "Judy" let readers know the names of house guests visiting a couple for their son's wedding, who had spent a few days in Ballarat or Melbourne and those moving in and out of the region.
"Mr and Mrs H. Lang, Killara, are holidaying with Mr and Mrs Fred Johnson, Stedman Crescent," one snippet read.
The Victorian Department of Health's big advertisement lists North East sites for chest X-rays, compulsory for all aged over 21 years, with a $40 penalty for non attendance. A measure to combat the spread of tuberculosis, "to avoid crowding in the evening, housewives are requested to attend during the day".
Also in the category of words you wouldn't write these days is a headline simply saying "Six pretty girls...".
Then, as now, sporting highlights feature on the back and sometimes front pages.
On Monday, October 3, 1966, Albury Tigers captain Murray Weideman is pictured on the Border Morning Mail front page after his team's 55-point win over Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League grand final.
A four-page feature with photos describes how Albury "outrucked, outpaced and outclassed a listless Wangaratta".
"Long before the siren signalled their 55-point victory, the Tigers were coasting," Bon Phefley reported.
But perhaps it's the incidental details, unexceptional in their day, that most interest modern readers.
M&C Store's big ad offers Aerogard for 67 cents, Heinz soup for 17 cents and Omo or Surf washing powder for 40 cents. And you could pick up a used car - from Baker Motors - for 145 pounds.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.